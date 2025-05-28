Implement CBSE’s ‘sugar boards’ to curb excessive sugar consumption among schoolchildren: FSSAI

NEW DELHI: Highlighting a recent directive from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on the establishment of ‘sugar boards’ in schools, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has urged states to support and implement the initiative to help curb excessive sugar consumption among schoolchildren and foster healthier dietary habits from an early age.

The matter was discussed during the 47th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting of the FSSAI, held on May 27.

According to the FSSAI, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for urgent action against obesity and a 10 per cent reduction in oil consumption, the states and Union Territories (UTs) were urged to step up awareness efforts and implement concrete measures to address this growing public health concern.

During the extensive deliberations, states and UTs were strongly encouraged to scale up comprehensive measures, including widespread public awareness campaigns, to effectively respond to the Prime Minister's vision for an obesity-free and healthier nation.

“A significant point of discussion was the recent directive from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) regarding the establishment of 'sugar boards' in schools. The FSSAI stressed the need for states to actively support and implement this crucial initiative in a big way, recognising its potential to significantly curb excessive sugar consumption among school-going children and foster healthier dietary habits from a young age,” the authority said in a statement.