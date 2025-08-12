Jaipur traders burn Trump effigy, boycott US products as 50 per cent tariff hits Rs 17,000 crore exports

JAIPUR: Jaipur traders staged a strong protest against United States President Donald Trump’s decision to impose steep additional tariffs on Indian goods in Rajapark's main square.

Vendors from the city’s main market carried placards condemning the US and Trump, announcing a complete boycott of American products. In a symbolic act, they allegedly burned an effigy of Trump along with US-made goods, even setting fire to US dollar notes.

The Trump administration’s revised tariff policy has delivered a heavy blow to Rajasthan’s exporters. The move imposes an immediate 25% duty, with an additional 25% levy on the way, a combined 50% hit on key export sectors like gems and jewellery, handicrafts, and textiles, where Rajasthan holds a dominant share.

Ravi Nayyar, President of Rajapark Vyaapar Mandal, said, “Jaipur’s business organisations have asked all citizens to boycott US products, and we want to give a strong message that because of the arrogance of US President Donald Trump, irrational tariffs have been imposed on us.”

With ₹17,000 crore of the state’s annual exports dependent on the US market, exporters warn this reliance is turning into a liability. Finding new markets will take time, and the immediate risk is to the livelihoods of nearly seven lakh artisans and workers employed in US-focused export units. Industry bodies have urged the government to roll out urgent support measures.

Navinit Jhalani, coordinator of the Rajasthan Handicrafts Exporters Joint Forum, said uncertainty has gripped both US buyers and local exporters. “We have only 21 days, until 28 August, to ship goods to the US without the additional 25% penalty,” he explained. “With Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day holidays, meeting this deadline is near impossible. Orders ready after this date are being put on hold by American buyers.”