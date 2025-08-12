US tariffs on Indian oil imports from Russia a 'big blow' to Moscow: Trump

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK: President Donald Trump on Monday said American tariffs imposed on India for purchasing Russian oil have dealt a "big blow" to Moscow's economy, which is not doing well, as he referred to New Delhi as Russia's "largest or second largest oil buyer".

Addressing a press conference at the White House, Trump claimed that Russia's economy has been severely disrupted by the ongoing global pressures due to the imposition of US tariffs on several countries.

"I think Russia has to get back into building their country. It's a massive country. They have tremendous potential in Russia to do well. They're not doing well. Their economy is not doing well right now because it's been very well disturbed by this," he said.

"Doesn't help when the President of the United States tells their largest or second-largest oil buyer that we're putting a 50% tariff on you if you buy oil from Russia. That was a big blow," Trump said, in an apparent reference to India.