Monsoon fury brings havoc: Dehradun records heaviest rainfall in 74 years; Pilgrimage halted

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling from an unprecedented monsoon onslaught, with the state capital Dehradun recording its highest single-day rainfall in 74 years in August, shattering a post-independence record. The relentless deluge, which saw a staggering 200mm of rain in Dehradun in the past 24 hours, has brought normal life to a standstill across the state, prompting authorities to suspend the Kedarnath Yatra and issue severe weather warnings.

The Meteorological Department has warned that the torrential downpour is set to continue for the next three days, exacerbating an already grim situation.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing both the hilly and plain regions, severely impacting daily life. Mountainous areas are witnessing a surge in landslides, while rivers in the plains are swelling dangerously. In light of the escalating weather conditions, authorities have taken the step of suspending the Kedarnath Yatra for the next three days, with pilgrimage to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib also severely disrupted.

The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' for extremely heavy rainfall for Wednesday in Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. An 'Orange Alert' for heavy rain has also been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Bageshwar, and Champawat.