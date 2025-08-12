Monsoon fury brings havoc: Dehradun records heaviest rainfall in 74 years; Pilgrimage halted

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand is reeling from an unprecedented monsoon onslaught, with the state capital Dehradun recording its highest single-day rainfall in 74 years in August, shattering a post-independence record. The relentless deluge, which saw a staggering 200mm of rain in Dehradun in the past 24 hours, has brought normal life to a standstill across the state, prompting authorities to suspend the Kedarnath Yatra and issue severe weather warnings.
The Meteorological Department has warned that the torrential downpour is set to continue for the next three days, exacerbating an already grim situation.
Heavy rainfall has been lashing both the hilly and plain regions, severely impacting daily life. Mountainous areas are witnessing a surge in landslides, while rivers in the plains are swelling dangerously. In light of the escalating weather conditions, authorities have taken the step of suspending the Kedarnath Yatra for the next three days, with pilgrimage to Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib also severely disrupted.
The Meteorological Department has issued a 'Red Alert' for extremely heavy rainfall for Wednesday in Haridwar, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar. An 'Orange Alert' for heavy rain has also been issued for Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Bageshwar, and Champawat.
"Haridwar, Nainital, and Udham Singh Nagar are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall," said Rohit Thapliyal, a senior scientist at the Meteorological Centre. "Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Bageshwar, and Champawat are also under an Orange Alert for heavy rain. The intensity of rainfall could further increase on Wednesday and Thursday," he said. The continuous rain has already caused maximum temperatures across most parts of the state to plummet by five to six degrees Celsius below normal.
The suspension of the Kedarnath Yatra applies from Tuesday till Thursday. On Monday, pilgrims were barred from proceeding to Kedarnath from Sonprayag due to the heavy rainfall. Travel routes have been severely impacted, with the Gaurikund highway beyond Rudraprayag remaining blocked for five hours, while the Kedarnath Jawadi bypass was also obstructed for the second consecutive day.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting on Monday to review disaster management and safety measures across the state. The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately identify sensitive locations prone to landslides, avalanches, and other natural calamities in the hilly regions.
"It is crucial to take precautions before potential dangers arise," Dhami emphasised. He issued clear instructions that no new settlements or construction activities would be permitted in these identified risk-prone areas.