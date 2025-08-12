Opposition holds 'T-shirt protest' against SIR, 'vote chori' in Parliament premises

NEW DELHI: Several MPs of the INDIA bloc parties held a protest in the Parliament House complex on Tuesday against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar, with many of them wearing white T-shirts that had the name of a "124-year-old voter" allegedly found on the state's voters' list emblazoned on it.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC's Derek O'Brien, DMK's TR Baalu, NCP(SP)'s Supriya Sule, as well as other opposition MPs from DMK and Left parties, gathered near Parliament's Makar Dwar.

They held posters and raised slogans, demanding a rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

This was the 15th day of the protest. A banner in front of the protesting MPs read "Our Vote. Our Right. Our Fight".

Another banner carried by the protesting MPs read "SIR - Silent Invisible Rigging".