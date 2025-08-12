RG Kar victim's father claims assault on his wife 'pre-planned'; police say no video of attack found

KOLKATA: The father of the deceased doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday wrote to the Kolkata Police Commissioner alleging that the assault on his wife "by police personnel" during the march to the state secretariat on August 9 was "pre-planned".

The police, however, said they did not have any video or photographic evidence to confirm that she was assaulted on that day by a member of the force, and requested the media to provide one if they have it.

In an email to Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma, the father also alleged that he faced "extreme harassment" as he was asked by officers to approach one police station after another, when he tried to lodge an FIR in connection with the assault.

The march was called by the parents to mark one year of the rape and murder of their daughter inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, demanding justice for her.

While people from various walks of life responded to the call and joined the march by the thousands, the state's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, also participated in the rally along with BJP leaders and MLAs, forgoing party flags.

"The assault on my wife on August 9 was pre-planned. My wife could have died in that. I had to face extreme harassment when I tried to file an FIR through email with the Kolkata Police," the father told PTI when contacted.

The alleged police excesses in Park Street in central Kolkata left the mother of the victim hospitalised with a head injury.

About the alleged harassment he faced while trying to lodge an FIR, the father in his letter to Verma referred to a call made by police officer Biswajit Ghosh of New Market Police Station asking him to approach the Shakespeare PS to lodge his complaint.

"Then I got the first mail from Ayan Bhowmick of Shakespeare Sarani PS advising me to go to Park Street PS. Then, after eight minutes, I got a second email from Mr Bhowmick advising me to go to New Market PS, which had already asked me to go to Shakespeare PS," the father said.