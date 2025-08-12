US trade talks on track; India draws red lines

NEW DELHI: Amid growing uncertainty over the future of trade negotiations with the US, this newspaper has learnt that the visit of the US delegation in the last week of August is on schedule. “There has been no change in the plans of the US delegation visit to India as scheduled on August 24,” confirmed two persons from the Ministry of Commerce.

There was speculation about the fate of trade talks after US president Donald Trump recently ruled out talks with India till the tariff issue is resolved.

“There has been no communication from the US so far (regarding the cancellation). Their visit is scheduled on August 24 and the meeting has been scheduled in the third week of August,” said an official.

The next round of negotiations is to take place in Delhi on August 25—just before an additional 25% tariff on India kicks in, apart from the existing 25% levy.

A query sent to the US Trade Representative remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the government on Monday told members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs that India has certain ‘red lines’ that can’t be crossed in the negotiations with the US. Senior officials, including Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, briefed the panel.

Sources said the government asserted its uncompromising stance on core sectors, especially agriculture and dairy, while outlining a strategy to cushion the economic blow through export diversification.

“Red lines were clearly flagged,” a source said, “particularly against the US demand to open India’s agri and dairy sectors. There will be no compromise on these.”