Amid US tariff friction, India engages China and Russia in high-stakes diplomacy

NEW DELHI: As geopolitical tensions escalate over India’s energy ties with Russia and new US tariffs on Indian goods, New Delhi is set to have high-level engagements with two of Washington’s chief strategic rivals, China and Russia, within a single week. These parallel diplomatic efforts highlight India’s need for a nuanced foreign policy calculus as it navigates a shifting global order.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is slated to visit India on August 18 for talks under the Special Representatives (SR) mechanism, a bilateral channel primarily aimed at managing and resolving the longstanding border dispute. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will represent India. While the mechanism has been dormant in recent years due to post-Galwan tensions, this meeting is being viewed as a signal of intent from both sides to re-engage cautiously, but constructively. Wang is set to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Relations between New Delhi and Beijing have been severely strained since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes in eastern Ladakh. Wang Yi’s visit may pave the way for a broader normalisation process and building of mutual trusts.

More significantly, it sets the stage for a possible meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin on August 31, Modi’s first visit to China in seven years.