'Chor machaye shor': BJP alleges irregularities in voter registration in seats of Oppn leaders

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday claimed irregularities in voter registration in Rae Bareli, Wayanad, Diamond Harbour, and Kannauj parliamentary seats and asked Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Abhishek Banerjee, and Akhilesh Yadav to resign as Lok Sabha MPs, alleging they secured victory in elections with "vote chori".

Giving a slide-show presentation on the issue at the BJP headquarters here on an 'analysis' of electoral rolls in these constituencies represented by opposition leaders, former Union minister Anurag Thakur also flagged "irregularities" in the voter registration in Kolathur assembly seat in Tamil Nadu and in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. He asked Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin and SP leader Dimple Yadav to resign for "rigging" election.

He slammed the Congress, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and DMK leaders for raising questions on the Election Commission. He accused them of running a vicious propaganda against the special intensive revision (SIR) of the elector rolls, which is currently underway in Bihar and would be launched in other states.

Thakur claimed that the aim of the opposition’s criticism was to protect their "vote bank of illegal Bangladeshi infiltration" and other "intruders" "Seeing this 'shor' (hue and cry) being made by the opposition, it now seems that 'chor machaye shor'", he said, suggesting those who are in the wrong are now crying foul.