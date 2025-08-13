Congress hits back at BJP, says LS polls be considered null and void for being held on fake voter lists

NEW DELHI: Hitting back at the BJP for claiming irregularities in seats contested by some top opposition leaders, the Congress on Wednesday said the data shared by the ruling party points to its collusion with the Election Commission (EC) and demanded that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls be considered "null and void" for being held on "fake voter lists".

The opposition party also demanded the electronic voter list of Varanasi, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had won the electoral contest, "so that people get to know whether he had truly won or not".

The Congress's attack came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed irregularities in voter registration in the Rae Bareli, Wayanad, Diamond Harbour and Kannauj parliamentary seats, and asked Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Abhishek Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav to resign as Lok Sabha MPs, alleging that they secured their electoral triumphs with "vote chori".

Giving a slide-show presentation on the issue at the BJP headquarters here on an 'analysis' of electoral rolls in these constituencies represented by opposition leaders, former Union minister Anurag Thakur also flagged "irregularities" in the voter registration in Kolathur assembly seat in Tamil Nadu and in Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. He asked Chief Minister and DMK supremo M K Stalin and SP leader Dimple Yadav to resign for "rigging" election.