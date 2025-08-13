FSSAI holds national meet to review food labelling rules; experts propose front-of-pack warning labels

NEW DELHI: To strengthen India’s regulatory framework on food labelling, advertisement, and claims, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday convened a national stakeholder consultation to review the effectiveness of existing regulations, to address implementation challenges, and explore ways to align with global standards. This is to strengthen consumer protection.

The national consultation, which involved various ministries, was conducted following the Supreme Court's order last month, which gave the FSSAI three months to make its recommendations on the proposed move to introduce mandatory warning labels on the front of packaged food items.

The meeting came a day after 29 public health organisations issued a consensus statement proposing that the FSSAI implement front‑of‑pack nutrition labelling (FOPL) warning labels (WLs) on food products found high in fats/sugars or salt (HFSS).

The consensus statement, published in the Journal of Preventive Medicine Research and Reviews, proposes that the government replace the proposed Indian Nutrition Rating (or Health Star Rating) system with front-of-pack warning labels, restrict marketing to children, and ensure that trade agreements do not undermine public health policy.