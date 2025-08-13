UP government sounds bird flu alert, CM orders extra vigil in zoos, other animal shelters

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered enhanced security across all zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetlands, and cow shelters in Uttar Pradesh amid the potential danger of bird flu in the state.

The CM ordered regular sanitisation of zoo premises, emphasising immediate implementation of measures as per central and state guidelines, according to an official statement.

The sanitisation measures also include blow-torching, if required, along with mandatory health checks for all animals and birds.

He said food should be given only after thorough diet inspections of the animals, and staff duties in enclosures must be assigned based on risk levels to ensure full safety compliance.