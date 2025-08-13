Uttarakhand cloudburst-hit Dharali villagers seek Kedarnath-style rebuild, relocation to nearby sites

DEHRADUN: Villagers devastated by a recent cloudburst in Dharali, Uttarakhand, are demanding a comprehensive reconstruction of their settlement, drawing parallels to the ambitious redevelopment of Kedarnath Dham.

They have also strongly advocated for relocation to nearby villages, specifically Jangla, Lanka, and Kopang, to preserve their community ties.

A three-member high-level government committee arrived in the affected area on Wednesday to assess the situation and engage with residents. The committee, comprising Revenue Secretary Dr Surendra Narayan Pandey, UCAADA Chief Executive Officer Dr Ashish Chauhan, and Additional Finance Secretary Himanshu Khurana, conducted extensive inspections to evaluate aspects crucial for rehabilitation and livelihood restoration.

During consultations, villagers emphatically conveyed that the scale of their loss cannot be quantified solely in monetary terms. "Our centuries-old cultural heritage and social fabric are deeply rooted in Dharali," explained a local. They stressed that while displacement might be necessary, resettlement must occur in adjacent areas to maintain their community's integrity.

Sachindra Panwar, whose Kalp Kedar Hotel was buried under debris, echoed the sentiment of dozens of villagers. "We have requested relocation to Jangla, Lanka, and Kopang, and urged the reconstruction of Dharali on the lines of the Kedarnath Dham redevelopment," Panwar stated.

Another affected resident, Kaushik Panwar, appealed for safe storage sheds for local apple growers near main roads. District Magistrate Uttarkashi, Prashant Arya, assured residents that shed construction would be prioritised once road connectivity is restored. He also confirmed that surveys of damaged crops and apple trees have been completed.