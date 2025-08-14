'Got a chance to have tea with dead voters': Rahul Gandhi takes shot at EC over Bihar SIR

In the video, Gandhi was seen interacting with the group who claimed they were marked as dead in voter lists by the EC. When Gandhi asked them how they got to know that their names are missing in the voter list, one of them replied that it was through the EC’s voters list. One of them says that at least 50 such cases exist in one panchayat. They also said that many voters are shown as dead in the constituency of RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav.

Pointing at an 85-year-old woman, one of them said that she has been declared ‘dead’ by the EC and her name has been cut off from the voter list. “Today they stood at the Supreme Court for 4-5 hours to save their votes. We have the official list where these people are announced dead. The EC has deleted 65 lakh people from the voter list. While 22 lakhs are announced dead, 35 lakhs have shifted and some are duplicates according to the EC. Who are these 35 lakhs?,” he asked.

Another person said despite giving Aadhaar, bank passbook and other documents, his name appeared in the ‘dead’ list. Gandhi said the EC does not want to share data on these cases.