Helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand: SC asks Centre, DGCA to respond to plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday sought responses from the Centre among others on a plea over a series of helicopter crashes, particularly in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notices to the Centre and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Uttarakhand government, among others, on the plea.

"The concern is over a series of helicopter crashes that have taken place, particularly towards Kedarnath," the petitioners' counsel said.

The bench posted the matter after four weeks.

On June 15, a helicopter carrying pilgrims from the Kedarnath shrine crashed in the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility, killing all seven people on board, the fifth helicopter accident on the Chardham Yatra route since the pilgrimage started on April 30.