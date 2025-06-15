Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, all seven on board killed

DEHRADUN: A helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand early Sunday, killing all seven on board.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

The dead included six pilgrims and the pilot.

The helicopter took off from Kedarnath for Guptkashi around 5:30 am and crashed soon after.

Sources said the chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire.