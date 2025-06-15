Nation

Uttarakhand grounds all helicopter services till Monday amid safety push

In the past 2 months, at least 11 were killed and one injured in three separate helicopter accidents in the state.
Image of helicopter used for representational purposes only.File Photo | Express
Narendra Sethi
DEHRADUN: In the aftermath of Sunday's devastating chopper crash that claimed seven lives, coupled with recent helicopter incidents in Uttarakhand, the state government has ordered an immediate suspension of all heli services to the Char Dham until Monday.

Services will resume only after a comprehensive review of the flying experience of heli operators and pilots in high-altitude regions and a stakeholder meeting to ensure stringent safety measures, the state government confirmed in an official communique.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced these measures after a meeting at his residence on Sunday. To ensure better coordination and safe operation of heli flights, a common "Command and Coordination Centre" will be set up in Dehradun.

This centre will comprise officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Disaster Management Department, Civil Aviation, UKADA, and heli operator companies.

The Chief Minister also directed the formation of a committee, headed by the Home Secretary of Uttarakhand, to draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prioritising public safety.

The committee will include representatives from DGCA, UKADA, Civil Aviation Department, and Air Traffic Control (ATC). The committee is expected to submit its report by September.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of pilgrims and tourists availing heli services in the state. Stringent administrative and technical SOPs will be put in place to prevent such incidents in the future," said CM Dhami.

The state government’s proactive approach aims to restore the safety and reliability of heli services, crucial for pilgrims and tourists visiting the Char Dham, especially during peak seasons. The new measures are expected to bring much-needed transparency and accountability to the heli services operating in the region.

