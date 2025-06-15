Uttarakhand grounds all helicopter services till Monday amid safety push

DEHRADUN: In the aftermath of Sunday's devastating chopper crash that claimed seven lives, coupled with recent helicopter incidents in Uttarakhand, the state government has ordered an immediate suspension of all heli services to the Char Dham until Monday.

Services will resume only after a comprehensive review of the flying experience of heli operators and pilots in high-altitude regions and a stakeholder meeting to ensure stringent safety measures, the state government confirmed in an official communique.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced these measures after a meeting at his residence on Sunday. To ensure better coordination and safe operation of heli flights, a common "Command and Coordination Centre" will be set up in Dehradun.