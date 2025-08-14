MHA announces Independence Day honours; J&K Police lead with record 127 gallantry medals

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday announced and released the list of 1,090 recipients of medals in different categories including gallantry for Police, Fire Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Services on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday.

These awards include Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service’, as this year, a total 1,090 medals will be conferred, comprising 233 Gallantry Medals, 99 Presidents Medals for Distinguished Service and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service.’

According to the MHA’s official release, in the Police category 226 officers and personnel have been selected for the Gallantry Medal, 89 will be given the Presidents Medal for Distinguished Service and 635 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

Ás the country’s internal security challenges are primarily posed in three theatres – Jammu & Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas and the North East, the highest number of Gallantry Medals has gone to personnel of J&K Police, followed by members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who majorly in anti-Left Wing extremism operations and the Border Security Force (BSF), guarding India’s sensitive frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh.’

The J&K Police have once again led the pack of state police organisations and the Central Armed Police Forces by securing a record 127 Gallantry Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Among the awardees include late Deputy SP Humayun Muzamil Bhat, who was killed during a fierce encounter in Kokernag, has been posthumously honoured for his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.