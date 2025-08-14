MHA announces Independence Day honours; J&K Police lead with record 127 gallantry medals

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday announced and released the list of 1,090 recipients of medals in different categories including gallantry for Police, Fire Services, Home Guard & Civil Defence and Correctional Services on the occasion of Independence Day on Friday.
These awards include Gallantry, the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Meritorious Service’, as this year, a total 1,090 medals will be conferred, comprising 233 Gallantry Medals, 99 Presidents Medals for Distinguished Service and 758 Medals for Meritorious Service.’
According to the MHA’s official release, in the Police category 226 officers and personnel have been selected for the Gallantry Medal, 89 will be given the Presidents Medal for Distinguished Service and 635 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.
Ás the country’s internal security challenges are primarily posed in three theatres – Jammu & Kashmir, Naxal-affected areas and the North East, the highest number of Gallantry Medals has gone to personnel of J&K Police, followed by members of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who majorly in anti-Left Wing extremism operations and the Border Security Force (BSF), guarding India’s sensitive frontiers with Pakistan and Bangladesh.’
The J&K Police have once again led the pack of state police organisations and the Central Armed Police Forces by securing a record 127 Gallantry Medals on the occasion of Independence Day 2025. Among the awardees include late Deputy SP Humayun Muzamil Bhat, who was killed during a fierce encounter in Kokernag, has been posthumously honoured for his ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
Other notables among them are Inspector General of Police (Security) Sujit Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, GV Sundeep Chakravarthy, have been honoured for their exemplary leadership, professionalism, and fearless service in one of India’s most sensitive regions. Other notable recipients from J&K Police include Sajad Shah, SSP Awantipora, Iftikhar Talib, SSP Sopore, Shabir Ahmad Khan, SP South Srinagar and Hilal Khalid Bhat, SP Hazratbal.
The CRPF on its part bagged 20 gallantry awards, whereas the BSF got 16, the Uttar Pradesh Police (17) and the Chhattisgarh Police (14).
For the Fire Services, 62 awards have been announced, which include six Gallantry Medals, five Presidents Medals for Distinguished Service, and 51 Medals for Meritorious Service.
In the Home Guard and Civil Defence category, the honours include one Gallantry Medal, three President's Medals for Distinguished Service, and 41 Medals for Meritorious Service.
For Correctional Services, two officers will be recognised with the President's Medal for Distinguished Service, while 31 will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.
This annual recognition is a tribute to the bravery, dedication and distinguished service of officers and personnel across states, Union Territories and the CAPFs, the MHA said in the statement.
The medals will be presented as part of the Independence Day celebrations to acknowledge the exceptional contribution of these officers in safeguarding law & order and public safety in the country.