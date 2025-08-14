Punjab records over one lakh dog bite cases with daily 882 incidents in five years amid rising concerns

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has recorded a staggering rise of more than one lakh dog bite cases in the last five years, with daily averages now touching 882 incidents. The state, which has around 6.5 lakh dogs, including over three lakh stray dogs, has witnessed a sharp increase in cases, with officials warning of the public health risks.

In the first seven months of this year alone, a total of 1.88 lakh dog bite cases have been reported, while last year’s total stood at 2.13 lakh. The worst affected districts are Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala.

As per the official data accessed by this newspaper from the state health department, between January and July this year, Amritsar district recorded the highest number of cases at 29,504, followed by Ludhiana (21,777), Patiala (14,120), Jalandhar (12,349), Hoshiarpur (10,920) and SAS Nagar (9,860).

There has been a steady jump in incidents over the past five years, 1.10 lakh cases in 2020, 1.26 lakh in 2021, 1.65 lakh in 2022, 2.02 lakh in 2023, and 2.13 lakh in 2024, reflecting a rise of more than one lakh cases during the period.

This year, three deaths have been reported. Last month, a mother and daughter allegedly died of rabies in Pathankot, and on July 17, a 32-year-old man succumbed in Patiala after being bitten by a stray dog.

An analysis of data from 2020 to 2024 shows Jalandhar district has recorded the highest total of 1.12 lakh cases over the four years, followed by Ludhiana (99,678), Patiala (63,782), Hoshiarpur (56,113), SAS Nagar (55,286) and Amritsar (44,249).