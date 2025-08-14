Punjab records over one lakh dog bite cases with daily 882 incidents in five years amid rising concerns

CHANDIGARH: Punjab has recorded a staggering rise of more than one lakh dog bite cases in the last five years, with daily averages now touching 882 incidents. The state, which has around 6.5 lakh dogs, including over three lakh stray dogs, has witnessed a sharp increase in cases, with officials warning of the public health risks.
In the first seven months of this year alone, a total of 1.88 lakh dog bite cases have been reported, while last year’s total stood at 2.13 lakh. The worst affected districts are Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala.
As per the official data accessed by this newspaper from the state health department, between January and July this year, Amritsar district recorded the highest number of cases at 29,504, followed by Ludhiana (21,777), Patiala (14,120), Jalandhar (12,349), Hoshiarpur (10,920) and SAS Nagar (9,860).
There has been a steady jump in incidents over the past five years, 1.10 lakh cases in 2020, 1.26 lakh in 2021, 1.65 lakh in 2022, 2.02 lakh in 2023, and 2.13 lakh in 2024, reflecting a rise of more than one lakh cases during the period.
This year, three deaths have been reported. Last month, a mother and daughter allegedly died of rabies in Pathankot, and on July 17, a 32-year-old man succumbed in Patiala after being bitten by a stray dog.
An analysis of data from 2020 to 2024 shows Jalandhar district has recorded the highest total of 1.12 lakh cases over the four years, followed by Ludhiana (99,678), Patiala (63,782), Hoshiarpur (56,113), SAS Nagar (55,286) and Amritsar (44,249).
According to the 2019 animal census conducted by the state animal husbandry department, there were 2.90 lakh stray dogs and 3.32 lakh pet dogs in Punjab.
The latest animal census has been completed this year but is yet to be notified. “There has been an increase of 5 per cent in the dog population in the state after the last census,” said an official.
Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said vaccination for dog bites is available at all community health centres (CHCs) and treatment has now been extended to all Aam Aadmi Clinics across the state. “The people should immediately rush to the nearest government health centres for treatment, which is free, and should not ignore it at all,” he added.
The health department is yet to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) for government doctors, whose diagnosis will determine compensation for dog bite cases.
Although SOPs have been formulated, they have not been circulated. A five-member committee was constituted following an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court last year, which announced compensation of Rs 10,000 for each tooth mark and Rs 20,000 for every 0.2 cm of wound where the flesh is torn off, said sources.
A veterinary expert said that in 50 per cent of dog bite cases, the culprit is a pet dog biting its owner or someone else, not a stray. However, the general perception remains that stray dogs are primarily responsible.
Sources added that the animal birth control (ABC) programme to sterilise dogs has been outsourced to private agencies by most municipalities under the local bodies department, but it has not achieved the desired results, particularly in major cities.
“Sterilisation is the only scientific method to control the stray dog population and thus, in turn, can reduce dog bite incidents,” said a senior officer on condition of anonymity.
It was also pointed out that there are few dog shelters in large municipalities across the state for post-animal care under the birth control set-up, and no dedicated dog pounds exist.