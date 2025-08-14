Stray dogs in Delhi: SC slams local authorities for inaction, reserves order

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a batch of pleas seeking a stay on the directions issued by a two-judge bench on 11 August, which directed the rounding up and shifting of all stray dogs in the Delhi-NCR region to shelter homes. The court noted that “on one hand, humans are suffering and on the other hand, the animal lovers are here.”

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Vikram Nath and comprising Justices Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria, reserved its decision after hearing detailed arguments and submissions from the petitioners, the Centre, the Delhi government, and others.

The top court observed, “The government did nothing. The local authorities do nothing. Local authorities are not doing what they should be doing. They should be here taking responsibility. Everyone who has come here to file intervention should take responsibility.”

On Thursday, the court did not stay the 11 August order, in which a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan had directed the Delhi-NCR authorities to start removing stray dogs from all localities within eight weeks and house them in dedicated dog shelters to be set up by civic authorities.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, presented data to the court stating that around 37 lakh dog bites occur every year, which roughly amounts to an average of about 10,000 dog bites daily. He also submitted that, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) statistics, 20,000 rabies deaths happen annually.

Mehta highlighted that children were unable to play outside due to the stray dog menace. On the issue of immunisation, he submitted that even if dogs are immunised, “that won’t stop them from mutilating children.” He stressed that “nobody is saying kill dogs. They need to be separated for the safety of people.”

The court, during the hearing, also slammed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and observed that the situation was due to its inaction.

“Parliament frames rules and laws, but these are not implemented. On one hand, humans are suffering and on the other hand, the animal lovers are here. Have some responsibility... all those who have filed interventions have to file affidavits and furnish evidence,” the bench said, reserving its order.