Nation

RSS chief Bhagwat says stray dog crisis needs population control not sheltering

Bhagwat said Indians, while milking cows, leave some for the calf, illustrating the need to balance man and nature, and urged harmony between development and environment.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo | PTI)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CUTTACK: Amidst the raging controversy over the Supreme Court order, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the stray dog crisis can be resolved by regulating the canine population, and not by sending the animals to shelter homes.

All animals have the right to live, said Bhagwat, speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of Srila Prabhupada and the centenary celebrations of Sri Sachchidananda Math organised by the Gaudiya Vaishnava Sammilani at Cuttack. He emphasised the fine equilibrium between man and nature. “The crisis can be solved by regulating the street dog population and not by sending them to shelters,” he said.

“While milking cows, Indians take some milk and leave the rest for the calf, which is an art of striking a balance between man and nature. Nature should be conserved by maintaining a balance between development and the environment,” he said.

Bhagwat went to Puri, where he visited the Shree Jagannath Temple to seek the blessings of the deities and then met Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati.

The RSS chief arrived here on Wednesday evening. He is scheduled to hoist the national flag at the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office in the capital city and address the gathering on Independence Day.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Stray dogs in Delhi: SC slams local authorities for inaction, reserves order
Supreme Court
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Stray dog population
sheltering stray dogs

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com