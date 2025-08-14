SIR Row: Mumbai has Bangladeshis who lack Indian citizenship yet have voting rights, claims MP Deora

MUMBAI: Mumbai has several Bangladeshis who have not been granted citizenship but have voting rights, and urgent action should be taken on this, said Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Deora, who was earlier with the Congress, welcomed the ongoing verification of electoral rolls in Bihar by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Opposition, led by the Congress, has alleged that the ECI's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar for updating the voters' list, in which people are required to submit documents establishing citizenship, is aimed at "disenfranchising voters" ahead of the assembly elections. It has called the exercise "vote chori".

"When we met the EC, we also pointed out that there are many Bangladeshis in Mumbai who have not been granted citizenship but have voting rights, and urgent action should be taken on this," said Deora.