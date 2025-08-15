Death toll rises to 60, over 100 injured in J&K’s Kishtwar cloudburst; rescue operations intensify

SRINAGAR: A day after a devastating cloudburst struck the remote Chositi village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, killing 60 persons and injuring over 100 others, a massive rescue operation is underway to save dozens feared trapped beneath debris and mud.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said 60 people have so far died in the cloudburst.
He said over 100 have been injured and many others are still missing. "We don't have the exact number of the missing people," the CM said.
An official said the injured persons have been evacuated to different hospitals for specialised treatment.
The condition of 35 injured is stated to be critical. The official said the death toll is likely to go up.
“As of now, 69 persons are missing as their family members have approached the administration and informed about the missing of their wards,” the official said.
The official said a rescue operation by SDRF, police, civil administration personnel and NDRF teams is going on.
The local volunteers and residents are also assisting in the rescue operation.
A massive cloudburst struck Chositi, the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple in Kishtwar district, at around noon yesterday.
The cloudburst triggered a flash flood and mudslide in Chositi village, which was abuzz with activities as people in large numbers have been visiting the area since the start of the Machail Mata Yatra on July 25.
The pilgrims have to travel 8.5 km from the road to the 9,500-feet-high temple from Chositi village. The temple lies two villages ahead, and the devotees have to pass through Chositi.
A volunteer said nobody knows the exact number of missing people as a large number of people were present at the site when the cloudburst hit the village, triggering the flash flood and mudslide.
“There was a parking lot and langar (community kitchen) in the area. Besides, there was a paramilitary camp in the area. Locals had also set up shops in view of the yatra,” DDC chairperson Kishtwar Pooja Thakur told this newspaper.
Sources said a large number of devotees, who were heading to Machail Mata temple during the ongoing Machail Mata Yatra, were present at the spot when the cloudburst struck.
The langar camp and kitchen were washed away while vehicles in the parking lot were carried away by the flash flood and mudslide to some distance.
The flash flood and mudslide have caused massive damage in the area and virtually split the village into two.
An NDRF official said it would be difficult to rescue the people trapped in the debris and muck.
“It will be very challenging and our personnel are present at the site and part of the rescue operation,” he said. The Army has also joined in the rescue operation.
“Army pressed over five columns of 60 personnel each and medical detachments of Jammu-based White Corps into service to assist NDRF, SDRF, police and civilian agencies in the rescue operation to save lives and assist those in need,” an army official said.
Advocate Babar, volunteer of the local Ababeel NGO, which is assisting in the rescue operation, said all dead bodies could not be identified yet.
He said only 20–25 bodies of victims have been identified so far. “The bodies of victims, which have been identified, are being shifted to their homes in ambulances.”
According to Babar, the langar camp bore the brunt of the cloudburst and flash flood as a large number of devotees were present in the camp either taking food or resting before moving ahead.
When asked how many people are still missing, he said nobody knows the exact number.
“It is not known how many people were present in the area when the cloudburst and flash flood took place,” he said, adding that the rescue operation is going on.
“Let us pray that all the trapped persons are rescued and reunited with their families,” he added.