RG Kar rape-murder victim's father moves HC seeking nod for lawyers to visit crime scene

KOLKATA: The father of the RG Kar hospital rape-murder victim has moved the Calcutta High Court, praying for setting aside a lower court order that refused permission to his lawyers to visit the crime scene at the state-run medical institution.

The petitioner claimed that he firmly believes that other persons were present along with Sanjay Roy, who has been convicted and sentenced to imprisonment till the end of his natural life by the trial court for the rape and murder of the doctor, when the crime was committed on August 9 last year.

His counsel said the matter is likely to be heard early next week before a single bench of the high court.

The petitioner stated that an independent examination of the place of occurrence is crucial to assist the court in discovering any material lapse in investigation.