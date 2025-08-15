Rs 1 lakh crore rhetoric – Season 2: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi’s I-Day jobs promise

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s I-Day announcement to create employment opportunities for 3.5 crore young Indians, saying that it is a rehearsed figure of an old promise, and accused him of running “Rs 1 lakh crore rhetoric – Season 2” and delivering little in the last 11 years.

“Rs 1 lakh crore rhetoric - Season 2! Even after 11 years, Modi ji’s same old rhetoric, same rehearsed figures,” Gandhi posted in Hindi on X.

In his I-Day address, PM Modi announced the launch of a new scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, to create employment opportunities for 3.5 crore young Indians. Modi further said that Rs 1 lakh crore will be earmarked for the scheme, which will entail a one-time incentive of Rs 15,000 to those who get their first job in the private sector.

“Last year, a promise of 1 crore internships from Rs1 lakh crore – this year, again a Rs 1 lakh crore job scheme! What’s the truth? In response to my question in Parliament, the government admitted – fewer than 10,000 internships. The stipend was so low that 90% of the youth refused it,” Gandhi wrote.

In the post, Gandhi also tagged an unstarred question raised by him in the Lok Sabha concerning the status of the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme (PMIS).

In the question dated July 21, 2025, Gandhi sought to know whether the government has a roadmap for providing one crore internships over the next four years under the PMIS, including details and internships planned for 2024-25.

Replying to Gandhi, Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, said that the government received 10.77 lakh applications, while it has made 1.53 lakh offers to the applicants. The reply further showed that 9,453 applicants have joined as interns.

Citing the numbers, Gandhi said, “Modi ji has no new ideas left. From this government, the youth will get no jobs, but only rhetoric.”