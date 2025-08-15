Uttarakhand Governor reviews Dharali disaster response; orders 24×7 alert during active monsoon

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Governor Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh (Retd.) on Thursday convened a high-level meeting to assess the state's response to the recent disaster in Dharali and to reinforce preparedness for the ongoing monsoon season.

Reviewing relief, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts at the State Emergency Operation Centre in IT Park, the Governor underscored the critical importance of strategic learning and continuous vigilance.

Emphasising the need for introspection and future readiness, Governor Singh stated, "Every relief and rescue operation must be meticulously documented and studied."

He elaborated that the goal is to identify what worked well and what could be improved, ensuring that "valuable lessons from the Dharali incident can be used to refine our policies and enhance our preparedness for future events, enabling a quicker and more efficient response".

Highlighting the continued threat posed by an active monsoon, the Governor cautioned about potential emerging challenges. Therefore, he explicitly directed, "all concerned agencies must remain on 24-hour alert mode" to ensure a prompt response to any unforeseen circumstances.