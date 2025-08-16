Home guard killed, excise constable injured in attack by liquor smugglers in Bihar's Gopalganj

PATNA: A Home Guard was killed and an excise department constable injured when a group of liquor smugglers attacked them in Bihar’s Gopalganj district early on Saturday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Kumar Pathak (30), a resident of Bengal Khar village under the Kuchaykot police station limits in Gopalganj district.
The incident occurred at around 4:30 am when Pathak, along with other excise department officials, was chasing a vehicle allegedly carrying illicit liquor from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Despite repeated signals to stop, the driver of the vehicle refused to comply.
As the excise team continued their pursuit, the liquor smugglers launched an attack near Sipaaya Engineering College, under Vishambharpur police station limits. In the assault, the Home Guard was killed and an excise constable sustained injuries.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Gopalganj, Awadhesh Dixit, said that the injured personnel were rushed to Gopalganj Sadar Hospital, where Abhishek Kumar Pathak was declared dead.
The SP added that stringent action would be taken against those involved in the attack. “Separate police teams have launched a search to arrest the attackers,” he told the media.
Liquor has been banned in Bihar since 2016, yet smuggling continues unabated. Saturday’s incident has once again raised serious questions about the growing strength of liquor mafias in the state and the increasing risks faced by officers attempting to enforce prohibition laws.