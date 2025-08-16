Home guard killed, excise constable injured in attack by liquor smugglers in Bihar's Gopalganj

PATNA: A Home Guard was killed and an excise department constable injured when a group of liquor smugglers attacked them in Bihar’s Gopalganj district early on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Abhishek Kumar Pathak (30), a resident of Bengal Khar village under the Kuchaykot police station limits in Gopalganj district.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 am when Pathak, along with other excise department officials, was chasing a vehicle allegedly carrying illicit liquor from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh. Despite repeated signals to stop, the driver of the vehicle refused to comply.

As the excise team continued their pursuit, the liquor smugglers launched an attack near Sipaaya Engineering College, under Vishambharpur police station limits. In the assault, the Home Guard was killed and an excise constable sustained injuries.