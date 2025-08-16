Nainital panchayat poll: HC slams police, FIRs filed in abduction row

DEHRADUN: Police in Nainital, Uttarakhand, have registered FIRs against 11 individuals, including the Bharatiya Janata Party District President, and 15-20 unnamed persons. This action follows a stern High Court reprimand concerning the chaotic local body polls last Thursday, which were reportedly marred by allegations of abduction and assault of Panchayat members, prompting immediate police action.

The contested elections on Thursday, August 14, saw significant unrest. "Both BJP and Congress accused each other of making their supported District Panchayat members disappear," a source close to the developments stated. These allegations led to a critical situation where five members were reportedly unable to cast their votes.

The Congress party wasted no time, approaching the Uttarakhand High Court on the very day of the incident. Following the High Court's sharp observations during the hearing, the police were spurred into action. Four separate cases have since been registered based on complaints from the aggrieved parties.

According to police sources, complaints were filed by Pushpa Negi, the Congress candidate for District Panchayat Chairman from Nainital, along with member Zeeshant Kumar and family members of two other affected members. Based on these complaints, the police have named BJP District President Pratap Bisht, Anand Darmwal (husband of BJP's District Panchayat Chairman candidate Deepa Darmwal), and nine others as accused. Additionally, 15 to 20 unidentified individuals have been implicated.

Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena confirmed the development: "Based on the complaints, an FIR has been registered against Anand Darmwal, Shankar Koranga, Pratap Bisht Bora, Pramod Bora, Prakhar Sah, BB Bhakuni, Vishal Negi, Pankaj Negi, Shubham Darmwal, and Komal Darmwal, along with 10 to 15 unknown persons."

The charges have been filed under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahinta, including 191(2), 140(3), 115(2), 352, 351(3), 74, and 62.