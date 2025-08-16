Public has woken up: Rahul Gandhi shares new video highlighting 'vote theft'

NEW DELHI: Alluding to Bollywood movies, the Congress stepped up its campaign against alleged "vote theft" on Saturday by releasing a new video titled "laapata vote" to highlight the claim.

Posting the video on X, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "'Chori chori, chupke chupke' no more, the public has woken up."

His party posted the video on its official social media account and said the "theft of your vote is theft of rights".

"Let's raise our voice against vote theft together and save our rights," the party said.

In the video, a man is seen pleading in the police station that his "vote has been stolen" and tells the officials there that "lakhs of votes are being stolen", leaving the police personnel wondering if their vote has also been "stolen".