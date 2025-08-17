BJP names Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA's vice-presidential candidate

NEW DELHI: The BJP, after hours of deliberations on Sunday, named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the September 9 vice-presidential election.
At a press briefing, BJP president JP Nadda confirmed Radhakrishnan’s nomination, adding that NDA allies would be informed of the decision. The NDA had earlier authorised Modi and Nadda to finalise the candidate, a choice that has drawn unanimous backing from alliance partners.
Nadda said they will reach out to opposition leaders so the next vice president could be elected "unanimously."
"We (NDA) will also speak to Opposition parties on getting their support to ensure the election for this second highest constitutional post goes unopposed. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them and all our NDA colleagues have supported us," the BJP chief said.
Notably, the vice-presidential election follows the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quit citing health reasons after the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.
67-year-old Radhakrishnan, an OBC leader and two-time former member of Lok Sabha, was among four governors shortlisted, including those from Gujarat, Karnataka and Sikkim, and reportedly enjoyed the backing of the RSS. After consultations with the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the final approval.
Following the announcement, Modi wrote on X saying that Radhakrishnan has always focused on empowering the marginalised and has distinguished himself with dedication, humility and intellect.
"In his long years in public life, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji has distinguished himself with his dedication, humility and intellect," Modi said.
"During the various positions he has held, he has always focused on community service and empowering the marginalised," he added.
By nominating Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, the BJP appears to have played a calculated “South India card,” aimed at consolidating its presence in the state. Tamil Nadu, governed by the DMK, goes to the polls in 2026, and the party is seeking to win support—politically, culturally and regionally—by aligning with the core sentiments of the region.
The 67-year-old’s nomination will be filed on August 21, with NDA leaders, including the chiefs of the TDP and JD(U), accompanying him.
Radhakrishnan had earlier served as Governor of Jharkhand and Telangana, held additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, and was twice elected BJP MP from Coimbatore in 1998 and 1999. He also led the party in Tamil Nadu as state president.
A long-time RSS associate, he is regarded as one of the BJP’s most knowledgeable leaders on parliamentary affairs. He is credited with a Rath Yatra across Tamil Nadu advocating interlinking of rivers, covering every Assembly constituency and leaving a lasting political mark. Known for being approachable and a staunch loyalist to both the Sangh and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Radhakrishnan emerged as the final choice.
Fluent in Hindi, English and several other languages, he was chosen over other contenders for his loyalty and experience—qualities seen as essential for presiding over the Rajya Sabha. Recently, amid a language row in Maharashtra, he remarked, “If such hatred of language continues in Maharashtra, who will come to invest there?”
The vice president is elected by members of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated MPs. Together the two Houses have 781 members, meaning at least 391 votes are needed to win, assuming full participation.
According to the Election Commission, August 21 is the deadline for nominations, which will be scrutinised on August 22. The last date for withdrawal is August 25.