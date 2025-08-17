BJP names Maharashtra governor CP Radhakrishnan as NDA's vice-presidential candidate

NEW DELHI: The BJP, after hours of deliberations on Sunday, named Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan as the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) candidate for the September 9 vice-presidential election.

At a press briefing, BJP president JP Nadda confirmed Radhakrishnan’s nomination, adding that NDA allies would be informed of the decision. The NDA had earlier authorised Modi and Nadda to finalise the candidate, a choice that has drawn unanimous backing from alliance partners.

Nadda said they will reach out to opposition leaders so the next vice president could be elected "unanimously."

"We (NDA) will also speak to Opposition parties on getting their support to ensure the election for this second highest constitutional post goes unopposed. As we said earlier, we have been in touch with them and our senior leaders have contacted them earlier as well and even now, we will remain in touch with them and all our NDA colleagues have supported us," the BJP chief said.

Notably, the vice-presidential election follows the surprise resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar, who quit citing health reasons after the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

67-year-old Radhakrishnan, an OBC leader and two-time former member of Lok Sabha, was among four governors shortlisted, including those from Gujarat, Karnataka and Sikkim, and reportedly enjoyed the backing of the RSS. After consultations with the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the final approval.