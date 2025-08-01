EC announces Vice Presidential election on September 9 after Dhankhar's exit

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday announced the schedule for the election to the post of the 17th Vice President of India, with polling, if necessary, to be held on September 9.

According to the ECI’s schedule, the notification for the election will be issued on August 7. The last date for filing nominations is August 21, while scrutiny will be conducted on August 22. The final date for withdrawal of nominations is August 25.

The Commission stated, “If required, polling will be conducted on September 9 between 10 am and 5 pm. Counting of votes, if necessary, will be held the same day.”

Citing provisions under the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the Commission said it has finalised the programme to fill the constitutional vacancy. Under Rule 40 of the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974, the ECI will maintain an updated list of Electoral College members, as per Article 66 of the Constitution.

The list of members eligible to vote in the Vice-Presidential election will be available for purchase at Rs 100 per copy from the ECI’s premises starting August 7.

Each contesting candidate is allowed to authorise a representative to be present during polling and counting. Such authorisation must be submitted in writing at the appropriate time, the ECI added.

The election has been necessitated following the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, who cited health concerns. He had assumed office in August 2022, with his term set to expire in August 2027.

While his resignation was officially attributed to medical advice, it has sparked speculation across political circles about possible underlying tensions within the government.