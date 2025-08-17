CEC says Rahul’s 'vote chori' allegation to be deemed baseless if no sworn affidavit is filed in 7 days

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday asserted that those, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who are levelling allegations of ‘vote chori’ (theft), must submit proof under oath within the next seven days, failing which their claims would be treated as baseless.

Addressing a press conference here for the first time since the controversy erupted amid the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls in Bihar, the CEC said that if anybody wants to file a complaint without being a voter of that constituency, “he/she can do the same only as a witness under oath.”

It may be noted that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had launched a scathing attack against the Commission on July 31. During a press conference, he accused the poll panel of indulging in ‘vote chori’.

Gandhi, through a PowerPoint presentation, cited data from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and alleged that over 1 lakh votes were “stolen” in the Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka through five types of manipulation, including duplicate voters, fake and invalid addresses and single-address voters. He also alleged similar irregularities in other states.

However, since then the chief electoral officers of several states have asked the Congress leader to file an affidavit under oath on his claims, but he has so far allegedly refused to do so.

Responding to questions about Gandhi’s allegations, CEC Kumar said: “Should the Commission issue notice to 1.5 lakh voters without declaration under oath by the complainant.”

He further stated: “If no declaration under oath is given within 7 days, claims will be considered baseless and invalid and those, who are making unfounded allegations should apologise to the nation.”

Emphasising that neither the Election Commission nor the voters are concerned by the allegations of double voting or ‘vote chori’, the CEC said: “The Sun would continue to rise in the East even if somebody claims it from some other direction.”