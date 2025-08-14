Waging direct fight against 'vote chori' from Bihar's soil: Rahul on INDIA bloc's Yatra

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said "we are waging a direct fight against vote chori" from the soil of Bihar with the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra', and asserted that his party will ensure a clean voters' list across the country.

Gandhi said "vote chori" is not just an election issue but a "decisive battle" to protect democracy, the Constitution and the principle of 'one man, one vote'. In a post on X, he said, "From 17th August, with 'Voter Adhikar Yatra, we are waging a direct fight against vote theft from the soil of Bihar."

"This is not just an election issue - it is a decisive battle to protect democracy, the Constitution and the principle of 'one man, one vote'," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

"We will ensure a clean voter list across the country. Youth, workers, farmers - every citizen, rise up and join this mass movement," he said.

"This time, the defeat of vote thieves - victory of the people, victory of the Constitution," Gandhi added.

The former Congress president also shared a video montage on the yatra that also featured visuals from his previous Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that had passed through Bihar as well.