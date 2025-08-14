Rahul Gandhi to launch INDIA bloc's ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra' against Bihar SIR on Aug 17

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is all set to embark on ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ from Bihar’s Rohtas district on August 17 to register a protest against how the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls was being conducted in the state.

This comes at a time when the Opposition is ratcheting up its protest against the SIR and casting aspersions on the integrity of elections. AICC general secretary (organisation) and MP KC Venugopal held a meeting with the INDIA bloc leaders at Sasaram in Rohtas district on Wednesday and reviewed preparations for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bihar.

Later, Venugopal wrote on ‘X’, “The fight to protect our democracy will take place on the streets! Starting August 17, LOP Rahul Gandhi Ji and the INDIA parties will embark on a massive ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ across Bihar - against the dangerous SIR exercise, and to make the battle against ‘Vote Chori’ a mass movement!

“In this context, met INDIA bloc leaders in Sasaram today (Wednesday) to assess our preparation, mobilisation and set up smooth coordination for the Yatra.”

The Yatra is expected to give a major push to the INDIA bloc’s campaign for the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Along with Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, other senior leaders of the INDIA bloc will address joint public meetings during the Yatra. The Yatra is expected to follow the route that Rahul had undertaken during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.