Flood warnings issued in Punjab as Beas, Ravi rivers swell from heavy Himachal rains

CHANDIGARH: Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered a flood-like situation in six districts of Punjab, with authorities issuing fresh alerts for vulnerable areas.
The districts affected include Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where rising water levels in rivers and breaches in temporary embankments have raised concerns.
The situation in Gurdaspur district remains critical as the local administration has issued a fresh alert, warning the public that the Ravi river is expected to receive more than 1.5 lakh cusecs of water today. Streams and nullahs in the Kathua region of Jammu and Kashmir are reportedly running at full capacity.
Villages identified as vulnerable include Kanna, Chountra, Chakri Slach, Adhi, Zainpur, Thakurpur, Rosa, Chanduwadala, Kamalpur Jattan, Dera Baba Nanak, Dharamkot Pattan, Gurchak and Ghanyie Ke Bet. The administration has directed residents in these areas to remain on alert.
In Tarn Taran district, the water level at the Harike headworks continues to rise following the release of 90,000 cusecs of water. The Sutlej river recorded an inflow of 1.12 lakh cusecs today, creating the possibility of flood-like conditions in downstream areas. The district administration has urged people living along the riverbanks to shift to safer locations.
In light of the rising water levels in dams due to persistent rainfall over the past few days in the mountainous regions of neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Punjab Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal today reviewed the prevailing situation in several districts through detailed telephonic conversations with the concerned Deputy Commissioners.
He issued strict instructions to ensure swift mitigation measures and safeguard lives and property.
Goyal said that flood-like conditions have emerged within the land between embankments of rivers passing through Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Fazilka and Ferozepur districts due to rising water levels and breaches in temporary embankments allegedly constructed by farmers within the flood plains.
He said that around 14,200 acres across Kapurthala, Ferozepur and Fazilka districts have been affected by floodwaters. He specified that among the affected areas, Kapurthala district’s impacted land comprises residential settlements, while the affected areas in Fazilka and Ferozepur are primarily agricultural land under cultivation. Goyal said that both the state government and district administration are fully committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected population.
Discussing the departmental surveillance management system, Goyal said that field operations involve continuous 24-hour monitoring by four Superintending Engineers (SEs), 10 Executive Engineers (XENs), 20 Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) and 200 field staff members, including Junior Engineers.
He explained that the entire vulnerable region has been systematically divided into sectors to facilitate immediate response and intervention measures.
Goyal directed Deputy Commissioners to immediately set up relief camps in the affected regions to provide shelter, food and medical facilities to the displaced population. He stated that the embankments built by the department are safe and no water has overflowed from these embankments.
“Strict vigilance is being maintained 24x7 over these embankments by strong roster-based teams,” he said.
He further instructed Deputy Commissioners to make special arrangements for the safety and well-being of livestock, including setting up separate shelters, ensuring fodder and drinking water supplies and deploying veterinary teams in affected areas.
He stressed that vulnerable groups such as children, elderly persons and pregnant women must receive priority medical assistance. He directed that arrangements for clean drinking water, mobile health units and uninterrupted supply of essential medicines must be ensured to prevent any outbreak of waterborne diseases.
Goyal also instructed the Deputy Commissioners of Tarn Taran and Ferozepur to personally monitor the Harike headworks round-the-clock in view of increased water inflow from the Sutlej and Beas rivers due to heavy rains in upper areas.
Meanwhile, the health department is on high alert due to the flood-like situation in Punjab. A total of 172 ambulances, 438 rapid response teams and 323 mobile medical teams have been deployed for flood-affected areas.
The civil surgeons of Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Fazilka have been asked to remain on alert in view of the weather conditions. All medical professionals have been told to respond within 30 minutes of any emergency. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure that health teams can reach villages cut off by floods, using boat ambulances.