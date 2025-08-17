Another cloudburst hit Himachal’s Mandi; traffic disrupted on Chandigarh-Manali highway

CHANDIGARH: Another massive cloudburst was reported at the Takoli area over Shalanal Nala in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, resulted in water and debris flooding Kiratpur-Manali national highway. In another incident of rainfall, the Shimla-Mandi highway was sunk into the Sutlej River.

The cloudburst during the early hours on Sunday, causing destruction of private and government infrastructures. No casualties have been reported in the fresh cloudburst so far. Residents, tourists, and workers have been strictly advised to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks during this period.

Apart from these, the boundary walls of some government offices and several houses were damaged badly. The wall of an infrastructure firm was also collapsed and employees ran for their lives, but no casualties were reported.

The highway was also blocked at Jhalogi between Mandi and Kullu, with authorities estimating four to five hours for restoration. Mandi police have deployed teams to clear the route, while the alternative Kataula-Kamand road remains partially affected.