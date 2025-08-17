Another cloudburst hit Himachal’s Mandi; traffic disrupted on Chandigarh-Manali highway

CHANDIGARH: Another massive cloudburst was reported at the Takoli area over Shalanal Nala in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, resulted in water and debris flooding Kiratpur-Manali national highway. In another incident of rainfall, the Shimla-Mandi highway was sunk into the Sutlej River.
The cloudburst during the early hours on Sunday, causing destruction of private and government infrastructures. No casualties have been reported in the fresh cloudburst so far. Residents, tourists, and workers have been strictly advised to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks during this period.
Apart from these, the boundary walls of some government offices and several houses were damaged badly. The wall of an infrastructure firm was also collapsed and employees ran for their lives, but no casualties were reported.
The highway was also blocked at Jhalogi between Mandi and Kullu, with authorities estimating four to five hours for restoration. Mandi police have deployed teams to clear the route, while the alternative Kataula-Kamand road remains partially affected.
In another incident, the Shimla-Mandi highway near Tattapani has sunk into the Sutlej River, leaving only a 4.2-meter-wide stretch passable. Authorities have restricted traffic movement as continuous rainfall worsens the situation.
Meanwhile, the Pong Dam in Kangra district reached 1,379.98 feet, prompting the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to release 57,221 cusecs of water—the highest discharge this monsoon. Of this, 17,620 cusecs were released through turbines and 39,601 cusecs via spillways. The dam’s inflow surged to 1,09,789 cusecs due to heavy rains in catchment areas. With the danger level marked at 1,390 feet, BBMB has alerted Kangra and Hoshiarpur administrations, as low-lying areas face submersion risks.
In Mand Bhograwan village, rising Beas river waters have submerged acres of farmland and threatened homes, forcing over 100 families to evacuate. A multi-storey house stands on the verge of collapse, with authorities shifting residents to safer locations. Tributaries like Dehar Khud, Dehri Khud and Buhal Khud are in spate, compounding the crisis.
The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Solan, and Sirmaur districts, predicting heavy rains, while Shimla, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti are under a yellow alert. With more rainfall expected, officials urge residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay alert for updates.