Kolkata metro’s infrastructure to be renovated; target to complete work within 9 months

KOLKATA: The Metro Railway, Kolkata has decided to renovate its infrastructure on the Dakshineswar-Kavi Subhas (New Garia) route following detection of cracks on the pillars in New Garia station. The train operations at the New Garia station are completely being stopped due to the cracks.

The authorities of the Metro Railway, Kolkata recently conducted a survey to find out the condition of the four-decade-old metro infrastructure, the country’s first metro line. After the survey report, tenders have been called for the renovation of the metro infrastructure on the Dakshineswar-New Garia route. The target is to complete the work within 9 months.

Concerns are also growing about the city's lifeline metro. The health of the Kolkata Metro, the only means of traveling long distances in a short time avoiding traffic jams in the city is also worrying officials.

The survey was conducted by Rail India Technical and Economic Service or RITES. After the survey, RITES submitted the report to the Metro Railway authorities. According to the report, it has been seen that there are infrastructural issues at various places in the entire metro network of Kolkata, which need to be fixed.

Water entered the metro track twice during the monsoon this year and service had to be suspended. Last year, water also entered the Park Street metro station.