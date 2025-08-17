Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' starts from Sasaram in Bihar

PATNA: With Bihar gearing up for assembly elections, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is all set to launch ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ from Sasaram in Rohtas district on Sunday, to highlight the championing electoral reforms and exposing alleged in voter list through the special intensive revision (SIR).

After landing at Sasaram, Rahul will visit Suara Aerodrome Ground near Sasaram, where he will address a public meeting and meet people from Tribal community. Later in the day, he will hold a roadshow at Dehri-on-Sone and start his ‘Pad Yatra’.

The 16-day Yatra, aimed at championing electoral reforms and exposing alleged in voter list through special intensive revision (SIR), will culminate in a grand rally in Patna on September 1. Leaders of INDIA bloc partners, including Tejashwi Prasad Yadav (RJD) and Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), are expected to join the yatra.

The Yatra will cover districts, including Gaya, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Purnea, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, West Champaran, Saran, Bhojpur and Patna. On September 1, a mega Voter Adhikar Rally is scheduled to be held at Gandhi Maidan in the state capital, which will be attended by INDIA bloc leaders.

Former Bihar Congress chief Alkhilesh Prasad Singh said that all necessary formalities like permission for landing of chopper and ground for public meeting have already been completed for the proposed ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’. Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said that the Yatra will build a tempo in favour of Opposition INDIA bloc ahead of assembly elections in Bihar scheduled to be held in October-November.

The Opposition alleged that SIR launched by Election Commission led to deletion of names of 65 lakh electors in state.

“EC's special intensive revision is a deliberate design to tamper with votes, disproportionately affecting backward, Muslim communities and migrant workers,” said Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar.

He further said that on August 18, Rahul will start pad yatra which will pass through Dev Road Amba in Kutumba assembly constituency, covering Aurangabad district.

On Saturday, Rahul on X said, “Sixteen days, 20-plus districts, 1,300-plus kilometres. We are coming among the people with voter rights yatra. This is the right to protect the most fundamental democratic right’-‘one person, one vote’. Join us to save the Constitution.”