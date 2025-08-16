'Fight to protect one person, one vote': Rahul Gandhi to embark on 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Bihar's Sasaram

"This conspiracy was not just to snatch votes. It was a conspiracy to snatch your and our identity. Today, the right to vote is being snatched from the Dalits, the deprived, the oppressed, the exploited, the minorities; tomorrow their participation will be snatched," Khera alleged.

He claimed that a conspiracy was being hatched to attack the poor, against which the people of the country have raised their voice.

The 'yatra' will pass through Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Purnea, Araria, Supaul, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Chapra and Ara.

At a press briefing in Patna, Congress MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that when the Election Commission announced the SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, the leaders of the INDIA bloc went to meet poll panel officials, who had stated that 20 per cent of the voters in Bihar would lose their franchise.

"We demanded a discussion on this issue in the House, but the BJP government did not consider it necessary. When the new draft list came out after SIR in Bihar, many irregularities were revealed. When we are asking for answers on this, the BLO (block-level officer) has no answer," he claimed.

"In such a situation, we have decided that the Congress will start a 'Voter Awareness Campaign'. In this, we will go to all districts of Bihar and make people aware, so that they are not deprived of their rights," Singh said.

He also said that Rahul Gandhi is fighting to save the Constitution.

"Rahul Gandhi is the voice of the poor, deprived, women, farmers, and labourers of the country. We request the people of Bihar to take part in this journey and help us in foiling the plans of the Election Commission-BJP," Singh added.

Gandhi on Thursday said, "We are waging a direct fight against 'vote chori' from Bihar with the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra."

He asserted that his party will ensure a clean voters' list across the country.

"'Vote chori' is not just an election issue but a decisive battle to protect democracy, the Constitution and the principle of 'one man, one vote'," he had said.

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that "vote chori" was a "do-or-die" issue for it, and announced a roadmap to take its allegations to the people through various activities.