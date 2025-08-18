Ahead of Chinese foreign minister's arrival, Congress flags Beijing's support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Chinese foreign minister's arrival in New Delhi on Monday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh targeted the government and pointed out that the visit comes just three months after Beijing supplied weapon systems and live intelligence updates to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

He said India was paying the price for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "clean chit" to China on the Galwan issue and asserted that it was an insult to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers who were killed in a clash with Chinese forces in the Galwan valley in June 2020.

"Only three months ago, China gave total military support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, providing it with weapon systems such as the J-10C fighter and PL-15 air-to-air missile and a variety of missiles and drones," Congress general secretary, communications, Ramesh said on X.

"China provided Pakistan live intelligence against India according to Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rahul R Singh, who went so far as to state on July 4, 2025, that China was one of the "adversaries" India was fighting during Operation Sindoor," he added.