Bengali migrant workers to receive monthly aid of Rs 5000 on return to state: WB CM Mamata

KOLKATA: Migrant workers from West Bengal will get financial assistance on their return to the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday.

After a cabinet meeting at Nabanna, the state administrative headquarters, Banerjee said that migrant workers on their return to West Bengal from other states would get monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for next 12 months in addition of getting social benefits like ‘Khadya Sathi’ and ‘Swasthya Sathi’, while announcing a new scheme ‘Sramasree’ to roll out these facilities.

The Chief Minister said, “The project is only for migrant workers from Bengal. Those who return to the state will get a one-time payment of Rs. 5,000 along with travel assistance. This is a rehabilitation allowance. Financial assistance of Rs 5,000 per month will also be provided for one year, until new work arrangements are made for them.”