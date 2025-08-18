WB CM likely to skip sharing stage with PM at inauguration of Kolkata metro lines

In addition, the West Bengal government as well the Trinamool Congress are vocal against the ‘central deprivation’ towards the state in releasing funds in different projects. The Chief Minister wants to mark her protest against this step motherly attitude of the Centre by skipping the programme, the sources added.

According to the tradition and protocol, the Chief Minister of a state is supposed to be invited in such a railway programme in the state. The Railway Minister has invited the Chief Minister following that tradition and protocol.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Sealdah–Esplanade Metro Section, Beleghata–Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Section, Noapara–Jai Hind (Biman Bandar) Section and a Subway at Howrah Metro Station on Friday.

The Railway Ministry said that West Bengal has received a record Rs 83,765 crore for railway works and Rs 13,955 crore in this year’s budget alone. In addition, 101 stations are being redeveloped as world-class, and nine Vande Bharat trains and two Amrit Bharat trains are already running, the Ministry added.