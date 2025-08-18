Dalit youth brutally assaulted in Gujarat's Junagadh, third such case in 21 days

AHMEDABAD: A Dalit youth was brutally thrashed, robbed, and threatened with death in Gujarat’s Junagadh marking the third caste atrocity in just 21 days. The chilling attack, captured in a viral video, has once again exposed how caste violence remains deeply entrenched in society despite decades of independence.

Even after 78 years of independence, caste violence refuses to die down.

The incident unfolded on the afternoon of August 16, when the victim had gone to meet a friend. A boy ran up to him, pleading for help as his brother was being taken away. The Dalit youth and his friend followed him to the Swami Vivekanand School ground, only to find out that he had walked into a trap.

There, three Upper Caste youths confronted him, asking about his background. When he replied that he was from Kadiawad, the attackers led by one Hitesh and two unidentified accomplices began to abuse him with casteist slurs, and thrashed him with belts and sticks until injury marks covered his body.

The assailants then snatched the victim’s mobile phone and threatened to kill him if he dared complain to the police.