Nation

Election Commission makes public names of 65 lakh people deleted from Bihar voter list during SIR

The development came in the backdrop of the SC's direction that details of the deleted names be made public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressing the media at National Media Centre in New Delhi on August 17, 2025
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressing the media at National Media Centre in New Delhi on August 17, 2025Photo | Express
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

PATNA: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday came out with the names of 65 lakh people who were removed from the draft electoral rolls published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, officials said.

The development came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction that details of the deleted names be made public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.

The EC is publishing the names of 'ASD' (Absentee, Shifted, and Dead) voters across polling booths, and is likely to do so online as has been directed by the apex court, they said.

According to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Bihar, ASD lists have been displayed at polling booths in Rohtas, Begusarai, Arwal and other places.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addressing the media at National Media Centre in New Delhi on August 17, 2025
Accept Aadhaar as acceptable document for establishing identity: SC to ECI on Bihar SIR
Election Commission
Bihar SIR

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com