Flood alert issued as Hathnikund Barrage opens all gates amid surging Yamuna levels

CHANDIGARH: In the wake of incessant rainfall across Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, all 18 gates of the Hathnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar, Haryana, were opened for the first time this monsoon season as water levels surged to 1.78 lakh cusecs. This significant rise has prompted flood alerts across several districts in Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

Officials from the state irrigation department confirmed that this is the highest water flow recorded so far this season. The barrage had initially seen a discharge of one lakh cusecs by Sunday afternoon, triggering a 'low flood' alert. However, the flow intensified, reaching 1.78 lakh cusecs later in the day, prompting a 'medium flood' classification. According to flood categorisation, water flow between 1.5 to 2.5 lakh cusecs qualifies as a medium flood, while anything above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered a high flood.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has projected that the Yamuna River in Delhi is likely to rise to 206 metres by the early hours of August 19, surpassing the danger mark of 205.33 metres. The current warning level is 204.5 metres. At 7 am today, the water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 204.8 metres, up from 204.6 metres the previous evening, marking the second consecutive day above the warning threshold.