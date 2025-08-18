Grand Opposition united show of strength against EC in Bihar

PATNA: The ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar was flagged off on Sunday amid a remarkable show of solidarity by the Opposition, with the INDIA bloc top brass in attendence. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MP K C Venugopal, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI (M-L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya stood hand-in-hand as they called for ousting the NDA government in the state.

Addressing the gathering, the Congress president charged the Election Commission (EC) with acting as an “agent” of the Modi government, posing a “threat” to the Constitution and people’s right to vote.

Kharge also launched a frontal attack on PM Modi, saying, “He poses a threat to the Constitution and the right to vote enshrined therein. It is the duty of the people to protect these rights by dethroning him.”

Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, saying, “For quite some time, the Nitish Kumar government has been coming up with announcements which have been copied from our promises. The latest example is the waiving of charges levied on forms for those appearing in competitive exams. But I am sure that the people of Bihar can no longer trust this insincere government and they will vote for a change,” said Yadav.