Grand Opposition united show of strength against EC in Bihar

PATNA: The ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar was flagged off on Sunday amid a remarkable show of solidarity by the Opposition, with the INDIA bloc top brass in attendence. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, MP K C Venugopal, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Bihar LoP Tejashwi Yadav, and CPI (M-L) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya stood hand-in-hand as they called for ousting the NDA government in the state.
Addressing the gathering, the Congress president charged the Election Commission (EC) with acting as an “agent” of the Modi government, posing a “threat” to the Constitution and people’s right to vote.
Kharge also launched a frontal attack on PM Modi, saying, “He poses a threat to the Constitution and the right to vote enshrined therein. It is the duty of the people to protect these rights by dethroning him.”
Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, saying, “For quite some time, the Nitish Kumar government has been coming up with announcements which have been copied from our promises. The latest example is the waiving of charges levied on forms for those appearing in competitive exams. But I am sure that the people of Bihar can no longer trust this insincere government and they will vote for a change,” said Yadav.
Among other leaders who spoke on the occasion, CPI(M-L) general Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni lashed out at the Election Commission for “remaining unresponsive to our concerns all through but addressing a press conference on a day we have hit the streets”.
CPM politburo member Subhashini Ali said, “I would urge women to take part in the yatra in large numbers. This is because we have learnt that among the 65 lakh people whose names have been dropped from the draft electoral rolls, women form a sizeable proportion.”
The final speech at the rally was delivered by RJD president Lalu Prasad, who had turned up despite failing health. Lalu spoke barely for a few minutes and in a feeble voice, seated in his chair, flanked by Rahul Gandhi and Kharge.
“I urge you people to stand united, drive out the BJP-RSS combine and strengthen democracy,” said the RJD supremo, who evoked peals of laughter as he crooned a stanza from a traditional Bhojpuri number with a hint of ribaldry. The septuagenarian ended his speech with chants of “Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Kharge ji zindabad, Tejashwi Yadav zindabad”.