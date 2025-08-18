Maharashtra rain fury: Seven dead, crops damaged; Mumbai, Thane, other districts on red alert

MUMBAI: Heavy rain across Maharashtra has left seven people dead, damaged nearly two lakh hectares of standing crops, and caused widespread disruption to property and daily life.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the situation with divisional commissioners via video conference. He directed revenue and administrative officers to conduct damage assessments of affected crops and properties and ensure timely compensation.

“So far, seven people have died due to heavy rain, and several rivers have also crossed the danger level. The alert message has been sent to the concerned people,” Fadnavis said

“In Sambhaji Nagar district alone, 800 villages were affected. The two lakh hectares of land with standing crops got damaged. The panchanama will be carried out and compensations will also be given,” he added.

The chief minister also instructed officials to provide shelter, food and other necessities to people stranded by floods and heavy rain.

Authorities have declared holidays for schools and colleges on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for August 18-19 in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts and a yellow and orange alerts for other parts of the state.