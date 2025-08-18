Yesterday we were looking for our CEC, we found a new BJP spokesperson: Opposition slams ECI chief

NEW DELHI: Accusing Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of acting like a BJP spokesperson, opposition parties on Monday said he failed to answer their questions on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and issues related to voter list irregularities.

Addressing a joint press conference here after a meeting, representatives of eight prominent opposition parties like the Congress, TMC, SP, DMK and RJD hit out at the CEC, alleging that instead of responding to questions raised by them, he chose to attack them at his presser on Sunday.

"The right to vote is the most important right given by the Constitution to a common citizen. Democracy depends on it. EC is the body meant to protect it... But we can see that the CEC did not reply to the important questions being raised by the political parties, and is running away from its responsibility," Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said.

He should have answered valid questions asked by the Opposition. "On the contrary, he raised questions on political parties and attacked them," he alleged.

"It would have been better if they had told why SIR was done in such a hurry, when elections are just three months away, without discussing with political parties; why are they in a rush to announce SIR?" he said.

He reminded the EC that its constitutional duty is to ensure free and fair elections and claimed that the officials at the helm are not allowing an inquiry into the Opposition's allegations.

" It's clear that EC is in the hands of some officials who are taking sides. Such officials are against any inquiry," he alleged.