BJP wins Nainital Panchayat chair by single vote amid abduction allegations

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched the hotly contested Nainital District Panchayat Chairman's post by a wafer-thin margin of just one vote, concluding an election fraught with political drama and allegations of abduction.

Deepa Darmwal of the BJP was declared Chairman, while party colleague Devaki Bisht secured the Vice-Chairman position, ending a period of intense political wrangling and anticipation.

According to the Election Office, out of 27 eligible members, only 22 cast their ballots. Ms. Darmwal secured 11 votes against her Congress rival, Pushpa Negi, who garnered 10 votes. One vote was declared invalid, sealing Ms. Darmwal's victory by the narrowest possible margin.

The election, however, was marred by serious allegations from the Congress party, which claimed that five of their district panchayat members were "abducted" to prevent them from voting.

"Our members were kidnapped to stop them from participating in the voting," a Congress leader stated, preferring anonymity due to the ongoing legal battle.

Congress leaders had even approached the Nainital High Court over the alleged disappearances, with the matter currently sub judice.