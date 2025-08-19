BJP wins Nainital Panchayat chair by single vote amid abduction allegations

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has clinched the hotly contested Nainital District Panchayat Chairman's post by a wafer-thin margin of just one vote, concluding an election fraught with political drama and allegations of abduction.
Deepa Darmwal of the BJP was declared Chairman, while party colleague Devaki Bisht secured the Vice-Chairman position, ending a period of intense political wrangling and anticipation.
According to the Election Office, out of 27 eligible members, only 22 cast their ballots. Ms. Darmwal secured 11 votes against her Congress rival, Pushpa Negi, who garnered 10 votes. One vote was declared invalid, sealing Ms. Darmwal's victory by the narrowest possible margin.
The election, however, was marred by serious allegations from the Congress party, which claimed that five of their district panchayat members were "abducted" to prevent them from voting.
"Our members were kidnapped to stop them from participating in the voting," a Congress leader stated, preferring anonymity due to the ongoing legal battle.
Congress leaders had even approached the Nainital High Court over the alleged disappearances, with the matter currently sub judice.
Curiously, the five members later released a video on social media asserting they had merely been on a "tour" and were unable to participate in the voting. This counter-narrative has only intensified the political intrigue surrounding the polls.
Following the announcement, celebrations erupted in the BJP camp, with supporters garlanding Ms. Darmwal and Ms. Bisht. Election officials formally handed over their victory certificates.
The Nainital District Panchayat election had been a high-stakes battle for both the BJP and Congress, with both parties treating it as a matter of prestige.
Newly elected District Panchayat Chairman Deepa Darmwal expressed gratitude, stating, "This victory is the result of the hard work of the public and our party workers. I thank all the members and assure them that I will work with complete honesty and dedication for the development of the district in the coming time."
Despite the celebrations, the Congress continues to challenge the election process, maintaining its legal battle in court.