Hope fades for 75 missing as death toll rises to 66 in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: Hope is fading for the survival of 75 people still missing beneath the debris following a devastating flash flood and landslide triggered by a massive cloudburst in remote Chisoti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. As the search and rescue operation entered its sixth day on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 66 with the recovery of two more bodies.
Rescue teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), local police, and other civil agencies continued round-the-clock operations in the disaster-hit village.
The Army deployed two Specialist Mobility Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) capable of operating in extreme conditions, to accelerate the search efforts. Officials believe these machines will be of immense help given the challenging terrain and unstable weather.
Heavy machinery, including JCBs and LNTs, has already been deployed in the area. According to a Jammu-based Defence spokesperson, five relief columns of the Army are actively engaged in the ongoing operations. Additional medical teams and equipment have been moved forward to strengthen the relief effort.
Senior Army officials are present on the ground, overseeing and coordinating the multi-agency operations.
Rescue teams have been clearing debris from multiple key locations, including the langar (community kitchen), which bore the brunt of the flash flood and landslide on Thursday. Teams are also searching the stream impacted by the flood, along with damaged homes and shops.
The Army has carried out controlled explosions to remove large boulders obstructing the search efforts.
An SDRF official confirmed that two female bodies were recovered from the stream on Monday. These were taken to hospital for formal identification. With these recoveries, the confirmed death toll stands at 66.
Among the deceased are pilgrims, seven local residents, three CISF personnel, and a Special Police Officer (SPO) from the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The dead include men, women, and children. So far, 60 bodies have been identified, while three remain unidentified.
An SDRF official stated that 75 individuals are still missing. At the time of the cloudburst, a large number of pilgrims were present at the langar site, either eating or resting, when the sudden flood struck.
“The rescue operation will continue until all missing persons are accounted for,” said the SDRF official.
Families of the missing continue to camp in the area, anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones.
The flash flood and mudslide have caused extensive destruction, virtually splitting Chisoti village in two. According to the District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, the flood washed away 14 residential houses, two temples, several shops, and a 30-metre span bridge connecting the village.
To restore connectivity, the Army has constructed a temporary Bailey bridge over the Chisoti Nallah, ensuring the movement of people and delivery of essential supplies.
The annual Machail Mata Yatra, which began on 25 July, remains suspended for the sixth consecutive day due to the disaster.