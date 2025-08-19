Hope fades for 75 missing as death toll rises to 66 in cloudburst-hit Kishtwar

SRINAGAR: Hope is fading for the survival of 75 people still missing beneath the debris following a devastating flash flood and landslide triggered by a massive cloudburst in remote Chisoti village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. As the search and rescue operation entered its sixth day on Tuesday, the death toll rose to 66 with the recovery of two more bodies.

Rescue teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Indian Army, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), local police, and other civil agencies continued round-the-clock operations in the disaster-hit village.

The Army deployed two Specialist Mobility Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) capable of operating in extreme conditions, to accelerate the search efforts. Officials believe these machines will be of immense help given the challenging terrain and unstable weather.

Heavy machinery, including JCBs and LNTs, has already been deployed in the area. According to a Jammu-based Defence spokesperson, five relief columns of the Army are actively engaged in the ongoing operations. Additional medical teams and equipment have been moved forward to strengthen the relief effort.

Senior Army officials are present on the ground, overseeing and coordinating the multi-agency operations.